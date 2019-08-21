'Almost half of girls don't have access to a playground'

Getty Images

If you've spent time outside in the summer holidays, you might have gone to your local park or playing field, but a new survey has revealed that not all children have access to these sorts of outdoor areas.

Girlguiding's Girls' Attitude Survey found that almost half (47%) of seven to 10-year-olds do not have access to a playground with swings and a slide, and almost one in three can't get to a park easily.

There are lots of reasons that girls said playing outside isn't as easy or appealing as they might like it to be.

Sometimes, there isn't anything to do in the area, which is how 15% of seven to 10-year-olds felt.

One in six said they would like to play outside more if there was a safer way to cross the road, and a similar number of all those surveyed said the outside areas aren't clean enough to want to play there.

We want to know what you think about this.

Are there clean areas in your local area where you can play outside if you want to? Does the amount of traffic affect how easy it is for you to get to parks or sports fields?

What would encourage you to play outside more? Let us know in the comments below.

Girlguiding's Girls' Attitude Survey spoke to 2,118 girls and young women aged between seven and 21 across the UK