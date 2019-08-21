We know you are passionate about the planet and in finding ways to help look after it.

Well, meet Tilly. This 12-year-old girl from Cheshire is on a mission to help reduce plastic waste by getting local shops to sign up to free water refills.

Tilly spends her spare time persuading businesses in Wilmslow to be part of the Refill app, which shows how people can top up their bottles without charge.

She hopes it will encourage the town to reduce its reliance of single-use plastics.

