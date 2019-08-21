How many people can play the same piano at once?

Picture this: 88 people all playing the same piano, at exactly the same time.

Sounds unbelievable...but it has happened!

Until now the world record was 21 people doing this, but thanks to some creative ideas from kids, 88 young people have been able to play on just one piano together.

Their inventions meant they could play one key each, from seven metres away.

Now we know the word for two people playing together (a duet)...but we've got no idea what you'd call this!