play
Watch Newsround

How many people can play the same piano at once?

Picture this: 88 people all playing the same piano, at exactly the same time.

Sounds unbelievable...but it has happened!

Until now the world record was 21 people doing this, but thanks to some creative ideas from kids, 88 young people have been able to play on just one piano together.

Their inventions meant they could play one key each, from seven metres away.

Now we know the word for two people playing together (a duet)...but we've got no idea what you'd call this!

Watch more videos

Video

How many people can play the same piano at once?

Video

Why does the Earth spin?

Video

How to become a pro-gamer

Video

Meet the family of eco-friendly farmers

Video

Check out some of the week's more unusual stories

Video

Three baby hyrax pups have been born

Video

'I'm Just Me': Kenzi's poem about autism

Video

This baby koala broke her arm and got a little cast!

Video

What's it like to go on Hajj?

Video

Whaley Bridge dam: Residents allowed to return home

Video

CBBC's Karim reveals which Strictly dances he's scared of

Video

Why are showers so hard to forecast?

Video

Watch: Trying out amazing bionic arm for the first time

Top Stories

tammy-paul-pogba-yakou

Football racism: Should there be a social media boycott?

comments
tom-holland

Is this bad news for Spider-Man fans?

comments
Greta-Thunberg-16-year-old-climate-change-activist.

Greta Thunberg: Send her your messages

comments
Newsround Home