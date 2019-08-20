Whipsnade Zoo: Its time for the annual weigh-in

Animals at the Zoo in Bedfordshire have had their annual weigh-in! It happens so zookeepers can make sure all the animals are happy and healthy. Take a look at these cute photos of them stepping onto the scales.
These northern Rockhopper penguins had to be convinced to step onto the scales with some tasty seafood. We think they might be slightly heavier after that!
Whipsnade Zoo
Box turtles can live between 50 and 100 years, so might have a lot of annual weigh-ins. This little box turtle seems quite content with being weighed today - It might be because it has a slow metabolism! *Ba Dum Tsss*
Whipsnade Zoo
Ring-tailed lemurs Quaker and Delilah seem to do everything together - even get weighed together! We guess the Zookeeper had to separate them somehow to get a more accurate reading!
Whipsnade Zoo
This brown bear, called Cinderella, checks out her height. She actually ended up breaking the giant ruler after this! At two metres high, it's fair to say no one is going to mess with her.
Whipsnade Zoo
Tizer the Poitou donkey needs his own larger scale to step on to. These donkeys can reach up to five feet tall. But the same can't be said for Trevor the miniature donkey; he's patiently watching his turn!
Whipsnade Zoo
We think Behan the greater one-horned rhino has the biggest scale of them all. These rhino's weigh an average 2,100 kilograms: that's about 330 stone! We hope the scales didn't break.