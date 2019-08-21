X-Men, Star Wars and Batman: The famous film props people can buy
Some of the most famous items seen on screen are being auctioned off. Do you recognise any of them?
900 items, thought to be worth a total of £6 million, are going up for auction in London. They're some of the most famous pieces seen on screen, from a pair of trainers to a droid! It's the UK’s largest annual live auction of memorabilia and will take place over two days on 30 September and 1 October 2019.
Imagine owning your very own Batsuit! You might need to save up for a very long time though, as Batman's outfit is expected to cost between £80,000 and £120,000. It was worn by actor Michael Keaton in the 1989 film.
Fancy your own droid? This light-up remote control R2-BHD from the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is also up for grabs at the auction.
The suit worn by Halle Berry in the 2000 X-Men film is also going up for auction and it could fetch up to £30,000. She wore it as powerful X-Men member and weather queen, Storm. We wonder if it'll go down a storm with bidders...
"Run Forrest, run" is one of the most famous movie quotes of all time making these some of the most famous trainers seen on screen. They were worn by actor Tom Hanks in the 1994 film Forrest Gump. These battered sneakers are expected to sell for £8,000-10,000. We wouldn't fancy going for a run in them!
It might be a bit early to be thinking about Halloween, but this could be the perfect prop for a spooky party. This 'ghost trap' is from the 1984 film Ghostbusters. It's expected to get between £80,000 and £120,000!
One of the cheapest items for sale at the auction is this Willy Wonka Golden Ticket announcement poster. It's from Tim Burton’s movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) and is estimated to sell for £300. Just think how much chocolate you could buy for that amount of money.