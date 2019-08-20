Football racism: After Manchester United's Paul Pogba is abused, Phil Neville calls for social media boycott

Getty Images England women's manager Phil Neville is not happy

Lioness Manager Phil Neville has called for footballers to quit social media to protest against racist abuse.

He said social media companies need to do more to tackle bullying and abuse online.

This comes after Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Reading's Yakou Meite all said they received racist messages online after their team's matches last week.

Phil Neville said: "I've lost total faith in whoever runs these social media departments, so let's send a powerful message: come off social media (for) six months. Let's see the effect it has on these social media companies."

Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford said: "Enough now, this needs to stop", "Manchester United is a family. Paul Pogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all"

In July, the football charity Kick It Out, which which aims to tackle racism in football, published a report which showed that racist abuse had increased by 43% last season.

In response to the recent abuse they said: "Without immediate and the strongest possible action these cowardly acts will continue to grow."

Manchester United's said they have a "zero tolerance" attitude to any form of discrimination, and that they will "work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us".

In the past Twitter has taken down some accounts after racist abuse, and in its terms and conditions they say it: "takes action against behaviour that targets individuals with hateful conduct".