Harry Potter: Stars Tom Felton and Emma Watson play guitar together

Tom Felton/Instagram Sounding good! Tom gave Emma a guitar lesson

Harry Potter fans rejoice! Malfoy and Hermione reunited this week!

Tom Felton (who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies), caught up with Emma Watson, (who played Hermione) in South Africa, where he is working on a new movie.

The two have been good friends since the movies finished eight years ago, and have kept in touch.

Tom shared a photo of them in their pj's, teaching Emma how to play guitar.

He said she was a: "Quick learner".

Emma watson/instagram The pair have been good friends for years

The last time they hung out Emma shared a snap of them skateboarding with the caption: ""'#TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999.'

Looks like Slytherins and Gryffindors can be good friends after all!

Well, we know Emma Watson can sing (we all watched Beauty and the Beast) and now she's learning guitar but she's not the only celeb we know who has hidden musical talent - how well will you do in our quiz?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this quiz click here.