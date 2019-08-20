Billie Eilish's Bad Guy knocks Lil Nas X's Old Town Road off the top spot in the charts

Getty Images Billie has beaten Lil Nas X in the charts

Lil Nas X's song Old Town Road has finally been knocked off the top spot in the charts by Billie Eilish.

The country hit spent a record-breaking 19 weeks at the top of the the big US music chart: the Billboard Hot 100.

That's longer than the 2017 hit Despacito, and pop juggernauts Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's song One Sweet Day.

One of the reasons why it might have stayed in the top spot for so long, is that it has been remixed four times!

One of those remixes include BTS member RM with Seoul Town Road.

Getty Images Billie Elish's song Bad Guy had been at number two for nine weeks!

Lil Nas X congratulated Billie on knocking him off the top spot, claiming her first US number one in the singles chart.

Her song Bad Guy has been streamed more than 39 million times!