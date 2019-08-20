play
Watch Newsround

Billie Eilish's Bad Guy knocks Lil Nas X's Old Town Road off the top spot in the charts

Last updated at 12:33
comments
View Comments
lil-nas-x-and-billie-eilishGetty Images
Billie has beaten Lil Nas X in the charts

Lil Nas X's song Old Town Road has finally been knocked off the top spot in the charts by Billie Eilish.

The country hit spent a record-breaking 19 weeks at the top of the the big US music chart: the Billboard Hot 100.

That's longer than the 2017 hit Despacito, and pop juggernauts Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's song One Sweet Day.

One of the reasons why it might have stayed in the top spot for so long, is that it has been remixed four times!

One of those remixes include BTS member RM with Seoul Town Road.

billie-eilishGetty Images
Billie Elish's song Bad Guy had been at number two for nine weeks!

Lil Nas X congratulated Billie on knocking him off the top spot, claiming her first US number one in the singles chart.

Her song Bad Guy has been streamed more than 39 million times!

More like this

Jungkook and ariana

BTS's Jungkook, Billie Eilish and other supportive stars

lil naz x
play
0:43

Lil Nas X: The Old Town Road singer catches up with Newsround

Miley Cyrus

Radio 1's Big Weekend 2019: Little Mix, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish performing in Middlesbrough

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

strictly-come-dancing-celebrities.

The Strictly celebs start rehearsals

comments
harry-and-meghan

Harry and Meghan are being criticised for flying

comments
1
A-YOUNG-PERSON-GAMING-AND-CHEERING.
play
2:22

How to become a pro-gamer

Newsround Home