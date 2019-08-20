Nintendo Switch: Exchange deal is fake news

Getty Images

Did you hear the rumour that you could switch your Switch for a new Switch if you bought an old Switch?

Confused? Let us explain.

Lots of people got excited when news appeared online chat sites, saying that gamers could swap their current Switch for the new model, as long as they could prove they bought the system after Nintendo announced that the console was being updated.

But like loads of online rumours, it turns out it's not true.

There were even YouTube videos which looked like they were confirming the news through Nintendo sources, but it was all fake news.

Nintendo have now come out to clear things up for everyone.

They have told one tech website that said that they do not have a "Nintendo Switch exchange program".

Some gamers say they haven't been satisfied with the original Switch - saying that the battery life is too short for it to be a proper portable console.

Nintendo say that the updated Switch's only new feature is a longer battery life, but some players who have got their hands on the new model claim it also has a better screen and CPU - which powers the console.

Newsround has been in touch with Nintendo to ask them what they have to say about these issues.