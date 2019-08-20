Parkrun: The four-year-old who finished his 50th Parkrun and other amazing kids

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The four-year-old who finished his 50th Parkrun

Caleb Bishop is only four years old, but he's just finished his 50th Parkrun - in less than a year!

He took part in his first 5km run on 25 August last year, and has done it every week since.

Caleb crossed the finished line with his family and was cheered by fellow runners, then given a cake - yum!

He said: "I like running because it makes me feel really proud of myself. "

Take a look at these other amazing kids and the cool stuff they've been up to.

Meet Lola - the skater with a secret weapon

Meet Lola - the skater with a secret weapon

Lola is used to being the only girl skater at the park.

She works hard training on the board but she also has a secret weapon that givers her strength as well as style - ballet!

Lola said she'd love more girls to get into skateboarding so she can have a skater gang.

The rugby player inspiring other girls

Meet Alex - The rugby player who says sport is for everyone

Alex is crazy about rugby.

She's been playing since she was six and would like to play professionally one day.

Being a girl hasn't stopped her training with the boys. She says she's never been treated differently and has even inspired her friends to pick up a rugby ball.

The four-year-old who cycled 900 miles

This is the youngest person to cycle the length of the country!

Rhoda is thought to be the youngest person ever to have completed a massive bike ride from one end of the country to the other.

At just four years old, along with her older sister Ruth and her mum and dad she's cycled from Land's End to John o' Groats.

Rhoda and Ruth were able to cycle on the same bikes as their parents, but they still carried their own weight.

What makes this football team awesome?

What makes this football team amazing?

Meet the Oxford Bulls - they're a football team from Londonderry in Northern Ireland.

The boys love playing football, but they also have something else in common.

All of the players have a genetic condition called Down's Syndrome.

All of the players have a genetic condition called Down's Syndrome.

You can find out more about Down's Syndrome here, or click on the video above to find out more about the team.