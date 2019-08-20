The four-year-old who finished his 50th Parkrun

Caleb Bishop is only four years old, but he's just finished his 50th Parkrun - in less than a year!

He took part in his first 5km run on 25 August last year, and has done it every week since.

Caleb crossed the finished line with his family and was cheered by fellow runners, then given a cake - yum!

He said: "I like running because it makes me feel really proud of myself. My favourite thing is running in the rain and holding daddy's hand."

Earlier this month he recorded his personal best time of 28 minutes and 45 seconds - that's fast!