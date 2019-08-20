Prince Harry and Meghan criticised for using private jet

The Royal couple have spoken a lot about climate change; they've talked about how much they love nature and how they want to protect the environment.

But recently it's been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan used a private jet to go on holiday to Nice in the South of France.

They stayed at Sir Elton John's house - he's a famous singer who wrote the music for the Lion King.

Elton's defended the couple's use of his private jet, saying he wanted to give them some privacy and that he also paid for the flight to be carbon offset.

Carbon offsetting allows passengers to pay extra to help compensate for the carbon emissions produced from their flight.

Buckingham Palace have declined to comment.