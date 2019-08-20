Strictly Come Dancing 2019: The celebrities start rehearsals

The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities have started their training.
Some of the stars posted the first pictures of their rehearsals on social media - and they're all still smiling! (Although it is only day one...)
It's the first snap of them all together and former footballer Alex Scott said it was a "great group" of people.
She added: "Felt like a complete fool at time with 2 left feet but just kept smiling and dancing my way through... What a great group we have, bring on day 2."
Paralympian Will Bayley said the group had "smashed" their first day at rehearsals.
BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell tweeted that he's "resting up after a first day of foxy moves" and that the training was a "tough day for the toes".
Youtuber Saffron Barker said she's "ready for the strictly red carpet" while former footballer David James said there were "lots of laughs and a taster of things to come".
Radio 1 presenter Dev's update was short and sweet and just said "first day jitters" - we bet!
Who do you think is in with a chance of winning the strictly glitterball trophy?
