A British man has smashed the speed cycling record!

Neil Campbell reached more than 174 mph after being released from the back of a car on an airfield runway - that's fast!

The 45-year-old was pulled along by a Porsche Cayenne, then released to go through a timing gate under his own power.

The previous record was set by a Dutch rider in 1995.

Mr Campbell, said he was "thrilled and relieved" to achieve the fastest bicycle speed for a male in a slipstream.