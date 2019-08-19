British man smashes the cycling speed record
A British man has smashed the speed cycling record!
Neil Campbell reached more than 174 mph after being released from the back of a car on an airfield runway - that's fast!
The 45-year-old was pulled along by a Porsche Cayenne, then released to go through a timing gate under his own power.
The previous record was set by a Dutch rider in 1995.
Mr Campbell, said he was "thrilled and relieved" to achieve the fastest bicycle speed for a male in a slipstream.