Dog with two legs to run a marathon

Dogs for Rescue

A dog who's had both back legs removed is running a marathon to raise money for rescue dogs.

Sherry, a sanctuary dog at a dogs' home in Greater Manchester, will run one mile a day for 26 days on her new wheels which have recently been fitted to replace her back legs.

The 10-year-old pup was shot in her home country of Bulgaria and was rescued by a charity and brought to the UK to be taken care of.

Sherry started her marathon on August 19 and will be keeping her fans updated about her mission on social media.

Dogs 4 Rescue

Dogs 4 Rescue told us: "Sherry is a joyous girl with a kind temperament and lots of determination to live life to the max - she is an inspiration to everyone who meets her."

