Five things you should know about cricketer Jofra Archer

If you don't already know who Jofra Archer is, then you soon will as he's fast becoming the superhero of cricket.

Not only is he being quoted as one of the most dangerous bowlers in International cricket, but this summer the 24-year old also become a World Cup winner.

Now, he's making headlines for his performances in this year's Ashes test series.

Want to impress your cricket friends? Here's what you need to know about England star Jofra Archer?

1. He's seen as one of England's most exciting cricketers

Gareth Copley We think there is more to come from Archer in the future!

Jofra is no longer a secret in international cricket.

The Sussex bowler took five wickets in his international test debut against Australia this past week.

For those of you who aren't cricket fans, that means Archer bowled out 5 Australian batsmen - an impressive achievement.

As well as taking five wickets, Archer bowled at an average speed of 92.79mph.

That means it is the fastest over (six bowls in a row) by an Englishman in Test history.

As well as all of this, the International Cricket Council named Archer one of the rising stars in the England squad after their World Cup win. Pretty impressive!

2. He almost ended up playing for the West-Indies

Alex Davidson Archer has reached bowling speeds of over 90 mph recently!

What could have been for the West Indies!

The World Cup-winner was born and raised in Barbados, and played for the West Indies under 19s a handful of times in 2014.

However, in 2015 the West Indies overlooked Archer to be in their World Cup squad. He moved to Sussex in 2016, and took the England route.

Due to rules and regulations, he was expecting to wait a lot longer than this year for his first England international call-up.

3. He was only allowed to play for England for the first time this year!

Ryan Pierse England fans will be happy he's part of their squad!

Until the start of 2019, cricketers who had lived in England for less than seven years were not eligible to play for the international team.

Many people started asking whether he could be picked for the squad in time for the World Cup. Sussex, Jofra's club, even said he could be eligible to play by March 2019.

He had already impressed Sussex and had admitted playing for England would be a dream.

He made his international debut in May against Ireland - and hasn't looked back since!

4. He bowled the world cup-winning 'Super Over'

Clive Mason Archer's fast bowling in the World Cup caught the eye.

In one of the most dramatic sporting moments this year, England's World Cup final against New Zealand went to a dramatic 'Super Over' tie-break decider.

Each team bowled six balls, while the other had to bat the highest score they could.

Jofra Archer was nominated to bowl - and the decision paid off.

Even the Super Over was tied, but England scraped the win by having a higher boundary count than New Zealand's.

It really was a champagne Super-Over.

5. He even predicted England's dramatic World Cup win years ago!

We think this could be Jofra's best talent!

After England's famous World Cup win, comments made by Archer years ago were discovered online.

These screenshot's pretty much tell the story of the World Cup. Scary eh?!

Twitter It turns out Jofra really didn't mind a Super Over!

Twitter New Zealand needed a score of 16 from 6 balls to win the World Cup.