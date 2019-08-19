Dwayne 'The Rock' Jonson has married Lauren Hashian in Hawaii

therock/instagram The two got married in a secret ceremony in Hawaii

Dwayne 'The Rock' Jonson has just married Lauren Hashian.

The couple tied-the-knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Hawaii - which is where Dwayne went to school.

He shared this picture of them on his social media, saying: "We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)"

Dwayne played Maui from the Disney film Moana, as well as Spencer from the Jumaji remake.

He also used to be a professional wrestler in WWE.

He has been in a relationship with singer Lauren Hashian for 12 years.

They have two children together called Jasmine and Tiana.

Congratulations guys!