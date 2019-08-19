Watch this British man smash the cycling speed record

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Neil Campbell has broken the cycling speed record

A British man has smashed the speed cycling record!

Neil Campbell reached more than 174 mph after being released from the back of a car on an airfield runway - that's fast!

The previous record was set by a Dutch rider in 1995.

Mr Campbell, said he was "thrilled and relieved" to achieve the fastest bicycle speed for a male in a slipstream.

Check out these other really cool things people have done on bikes!

Around the world in 80 days - on a bike!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Mark speaks to Newsround after breaking the around the world cycling record

In 2017 British cyclist Mark Beaumont smashed the record for cycling around the globe by reaching the finish line one day ahead of schedule.

The adventurer set off from France in July on a mission to bike around the world in 80 days and he arrived back in Paris on Monday evening on day 79 of the journey.

Read more about him here!

The kids who took on the Tour De France

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Meet the kids who took on the Tour's biggest cycling challenges

Check out these kids who took on some of the hardest stages of the Tour De France!

The Tour de France is the world's biggest annual sporting event.

Nearly 200 cyclists race over 2,000 miles in just 23 days.

The four-year-old who cycled 900 miles

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. This is the youngest person to cycle the length of the country!

At just four years old Rhoda is thought to be the youngest person ever to have completed a massive bike ride from one end of the country to the other.

Along with her older sister Ruth, her mum and her dad she's cycled from Land's End to John o' Groats.

Rhoda and Ruth were able to cycle on the same bikes as their parents, but they still carried their own weight.

How far can you cycle in one hour?

Getty Images This man holds the record for the longest distance travelled in one hour!

In April 2019 Victor Campenaerts broke the Hour Record.

He travelled 55.089 kilometres in one hour, beating the British former professional rider Bradley Wiggins by 563 metres.