The UK's first rainbow crossing

Lambeth Council

Road crossings are normally black and white, so we bet you've never seen one this colourful!

The UK now has its first permanent rainbow-coloured crossings.

Two have been put on roads in Lambeth in London.

The council there says it's to "show solidarity with the LGBT+ community in the borough".

The colours used on the crossings are the same as those in the Pride flag which is used around the world to show support for the gay community.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Where did the rainbow flag come from?

The Mayor of Lambeth Cllr Ibrahim Dogus said:

"This crossing is a symbol of the pride we have in our flourishing LGBT+ community and will light up Herne Hill with its message of inclusivity.

"It is just one of the many ways that we will continue to stand in solidarity with all those who face discrimination in our borough and beyond."

Royal Borough of Greenwich

It's not the first time there have been rainbow crossings in the capital city. In June there were three painted in the Royal Borough of Greenwich to show support for this year's Pride in London events.

They've also been used around the world, including in New York in the United States and Toronto in Canada.