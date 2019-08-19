play
Michael Morpurgo: Which kids' book is going to be on TV this Christmas?

mimi-and-the-mountain-dragonPA Media
Get ready to see Mimi and the Mountain Dragon on television this Christmas

Christmas might seem a long way off, but there's some exciting news for fans of author Michael Morpurgo's books.

His story Mimi and the Mountain Dragon will be shown on TV.

It'll be a festive animation with classical music and will be similar in style to The Snowman by Raymond Briggs.

The story is about Mimi, a little girl who finds a baby dragon asleep in her family woodshed. It then follows her battle to return it to the dragon's scary mother!

mimi-and-the-mountain-dragon

Morpurgo said he was inspired to write the story after he made a trip to a village in Switzerland.

He said: "In Switzerland, I saw village children in red hats, cracking whips, ringing cowbells, banging drums. I asked why this was happening. They are driving away wicked spirits, I was told." And this inspired his book!

The BBC say the programme will be a "festive treat" and even though an exact date hasn't been announced for it yet - expect it to be close to Christmas.

Are you excited? If not, which book would you like to see on TV instead!? Let us know in the comments below.

