Ariana Grande: All you need to know about the Sweetener tour

Getty Images Ariana kicked off her Sweetener World Tour in London on Saturday

Ariana Grande is back in the UK! The singer has just kicked off the UK leg of her Sweetener World Tour, with her first show at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.

Two more London shows are taking place on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 August.

As part of the tour, the 7 Rings singer will also be heading to Birmingham, Glasgow and Sheffield.

For those of you who were lucky enough to get your hands on tickets to see Ari, here are some things you should know ahead of the show.

1. Security is pretty tight

Instagram/@arianagrande

There is a big focus on making the Sweetener tour safe for everyone attending.

Fans can only carry one clear bag and it can't be any bigger than 12" x 6" x 12". All your belongings must be visible inside the bag (so no bags within bags!).

Medical items can be taken with you if needed and these will be inspected at the venue.

Cameras and recording devices aren't allowed in the venue, although mobile phones are allowed.

If you're under 15, make sure you have a responsible adult over the age of 18 with you.

2. The setlist is epic

Getty Images Ariana will be performing hits including 'Raindrops (An Angel Cried)', 'Love Me Harder' and 'Boyfriend'

Fans can expect to hear a load of songs (her first London performance included 24 in total) from her two latest albums 'Sweetener' and 'Thank U, Next', as well as some hits from her previous albums.

They'll be tunes that want to make you get up and dance, as well as heartfelt ballads that you can sing along to at the top of your lungs. You better get learning those words!

3. Choreography is king

Getty Images There was some stellar choreo at the first London show

What's better than Ariana strutting her stuff across the stage? Ariana strutting her stuff along with a group of insane dancers!

Expect some incredible choreography accompanied by amazing sets and costumes.

4. Her supporting act is pretty special too

Getty Images Ella Mai will be the supporting act for Ariana's European leg of the Sweetener tour

UK R&B star Ella Mai is joining the American songstress for all her shows in Europe.

The singer, who is known for hits like 'Boo'd Up' and 'Trip', will be entertaining audiences before Ariana takes to the stage.

5. Ariana's loving the show just as much of the fans are

There's been a lot of buzz around the Sweetener tour, but it's not just fans that are excited.

Twitter/@ArianaGrande

The night before her first UK show, Ariana tweeted: "i can't express how free n full singing makes me feel. i've been feeling so anxious lately n it all kinda lifts off when i sing. i like ... forgot. makes my heart feel better. i'm grateful for this gift or whateva. it's comforting bc no one can take it away from me ever."