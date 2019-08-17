Cincinnati Masters: Murray v Murray - who won?

Getty Images Andy and Jamie Murray teamed up during the Washington Open, but the former British No.1 lost against his older brother at the Cincinnati Masters yesterday

Tennis star Andy Murray lost against his brother yesterday at the Cincinnati Masters.

The siblings, who have only ever faced each other once before, competed against one another for the second time in their professional careers at the men's doubles quarter-finals.

Andy and Jamie joined forces at the Washington Open earlier this year. The brothers reached the quarter-final round of the men's doubles before getting knocked out of the competition.

Getty Images The brothers have only faced each other once before

In the siblings' latest showdown, Jamie Murray and his partner Neal Skupski dominated in the match to ultimately claim victory, beating Andy and partner Feliciano Lopez 6-7, 7-5, 10-4.

"It was tough, not the most enjoyable match. The atmosphere kind of felt a bit flat on the court which I think is in some ways normal in those sorts of matches," Andy Murray said about the match.

"But it was fine, and I'm happy Jamie got through. You want to go out there and compete and play as well as you can, but you're not getting the same enjoyment out of serving an ace or hitting a great return as you might be in other matches."

Jamie Murray and Skupski will now take on Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek in the semi-finals today.