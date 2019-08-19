Meet the family of sustainable farmers

Meet the family whose farm is all about caring for the environment and wildlife.

Tom, Sophie and Erin find out more about their family's business which uses different techniques to try and make plenty of produce.

Modern farming in Britain was shaped by World War Two - a lot of food needed to be produced quickly and for not much money.

But these days, we have plenty of farms producing food which means not every farm has to focus on producing as much as possible.

Sustainable farming is all about getting the best out of your farm at the same time as caring for the environment.

Take a look!