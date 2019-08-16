BGT: The Champions will bring back winners from the last 13 series, competing to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Regular judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will all be back and the series won't just show off the talents of British stars.

International acts who took part in their own version of the show in countries around the world will also be taking part.

Britain's Got Talent: The Champions starts on 31 August on ITV.