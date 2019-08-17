Does Donald Trump want to buy Greenland?

Getty Images Trump has reportedly shown an interesting in buying Greenland

US President Donald Trump has apparently shown an interest in buying the country Greenland.

Trump reportedly first became interested in the purchase at a dinner party earlier this year, when a guest said that Denmark was struggling to pay the £420 million it gives to the island annually.

Apparently, one of the guests then suggested Trump could look into buying it.

Where is Greenland?

Greenland is the world's largest island located between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. It has an icy landscape and a small population of around 56,000 people - that's roughly how many people can fit in the Etihad Stadium in Manchester!

Despite the country being slightly closer to the US geographically, it is politically and culturally associated to Denmark and Norway in Europe.

Danish MPs aren't happy about the idea of Trump buying the island, with former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen saying: "It has to be an April Fool's joke ... totally out of season!"

But can you really buy a country? Check this out...

1. Greenland (yes, someone has tried to purchase the island before)

Trump's alleged interest in Greenland isn't the first time a US president has been after the land

Former US President Harry Truman attempted to buy Greenland from Denmark back in 1946 for a mega $100 million (£82,313,500).

The offer - which was meant to be paid in actual gold - was rejected.

2. Danish West Indies

The US Virgin Islands contains three main islands, St Thomas, St John and St Croix

In 1917, America got their hands on the Danish West Indies, a territory made up of a group of islands in the Caribbean. The US paid Denmark $25 million (£20,554,750) for the land.

This was later renamed the United States Virgin Islands.

3. Louisiana

Louisiana, which is one of America's 50 states, was purchased by the US in 1803

In 1803, America bought over 800,000 square miles of land from France. This stretched from the Mississippi River to the Rocky Mountain and transaction was known as the Louisiana purchase.

The territory was bought for $15 million (£12,349,350).

4. Alaska

The US bought Alaska from Russia in 1867

The United States has gotten its hands on quite a bit of land over the years. In 1867, they bought Alaska from Russia.

It cost $7.2 million (£5,927,688) and added 568,412 square miles to the US. Russia offered to sell Alaska because they were in debt.

5. Florida

America took control of Florida in 1819

The United States took control of Florida from Spain in 1819. As part of the purchase, the two countries agreed on something called the Adams-Onis Treaty.

This treaty set out a boundary between the US and New Spain, which is now called Mexico.