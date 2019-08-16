Could our favourite sweets be banned?

Getty Images

Sherbet, liquorice allsorts, hard-boiled sweets and jelly babies could disappear from shop shelves in their current form, if new proposed rules on sugar come into force.

Public Health England have recommended that sweets should contain less than 50% sugar by 2020, meaning some of our most-loved sweets, which have a high sugar content, could no longer be sold.

What do you think? Should manufacturers change their recipes to reduce the sugar content? Would you still buy these sweets if they didn't taste quite the same, but had less sugar?

Let us know in the comments below and take the quiz to see how sugar-savvy you are!

