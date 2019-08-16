Cincinnati Masters: Is Nick Kyrgios's behaviour acceptable?

Getty Images Australian tennis player is known for his passionate outbursts on the court, but is this necessarily a bad thing?

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has earned himself a bit of a reputation for not always being the best-behaved on court.

In the Cincinnati Masters yesterday, the 24-year-old lost his match against Karen Khachanov from Russia.

Khachanov beat Kyrgios in the final set to win 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

After a disappointing second set, Kyrgios was unable to keep his cool for the rest of the tournament. He walked off the court without permission, broke two rackets and verbally abused umpire Fergus Murphy.

Following the match, Kyrgios was fined $113,000 (£93,254) for five different offences.

His opponent, who has now progressed to the last 16 in the tournament, said Kyrgios has "great talent" but he also thinks his head isn't always in the right place.

Thursday's match isn't the only time Kyrgios has shown himself to have a bit of a temper.

WATCH: Kyrgios admits he hit the ball at Nadal on purpose and won't say sorry (Only available in the UK)

Just last month, he hit a tennis ball at the world No 2 player Rafael Nadal on purpose during an intense Wimbledon second round match.

So, we want to know what you think.

