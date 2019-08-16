The 'human swan' Sacha Dench's next adventure

Angharad Barlow/WWT

Do you remember the human swan?

Sacha Dench travelled on a specially-designed flying-machine alongside Bewick swans as they migrated across Europe.

She travels using a parachute wing with a small propeller engine strapped to Sacha's back.

Sacha joined the birds as they flew their annual 7,000km journey, from Russia to the UK.

Now she has a new bird to follow - opsreys!

Ospreys were once common across Europe, but the bird was driven to extinction in many places, including Britain, in the 1800s.

Now they have been reintroduced and thanks to conservation efforts are making a comeback in some places.

In Scotland, in particular, experts have had success by protecting nests and encouraging the public to support the birds.

From just one breeding pair in Scotland in the 1950s, there are now around 250 breeding pairs across the UK.

Why follow Ospreys?

Well, Ospreys can travel up to 5,000 miles on their migrations to and from Scotland.

How they know the direction to go on the journey, and how how young birds manage to make the journey on their own at a young age, is still a mystery.

Osprey factfile Ospreys are birds of prey, that eat mostly fish - they dive for fish from around 100 feet - three times higher than an Olympic diving board.

Their wings can be six feet across.

Female ospreys are bigger than males.

They have a special transparent eyelid like a contact lens that protects their eyes underwater.

Sacha plans to follow their migration from Scotland all the way to Ghana in west Africa.

She says she'll cross over 15 countries and cover almost 10,000km.

Whereas on her last swan mission, Sacha flew over lots of wetlands - this time the challenges are huge mountain ranges and even the Sahara desert.

On the way she aims to help scientists learn more about threats to the birds such as habitat loss, plastics, pollution, climate change and persecution by people.

"The osprey is a magnificent bird and an impressive flyer" said Sacha and explained that she wants "to get inside the head of the animals we are trying to bring back, and try to see the world as they do, will be an eye-opener for scientists and conservationists."

Sacha's planning to set off in autumn 2020.