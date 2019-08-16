How do MPs switch parties?

Former Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston has switched parties and joined the Liberal Democrats.
Ms Wollaston - who is the member of Parliament (MP) for Totnes in Devon - left the Conservative party in February as she was unhappy with how it had handled Brexit.
She said in a recent statement: "Earlier this year, I left the Conservative Party because I felt that the government had abandoned its promise to tackle the burning injustices across our society. It had moved to the right and become obsessed with a damaging form of Brexit."
Following her departure from the Tory party, Ms Wollaston joined The Independent Group along with three other Conservative MPs.
But she left this party in June, becoming an independent MP. Independent MPs don't represent any political party.
Now, Ms Wollaston has become a member of the Lib Dems, led by Jo Swinson.
MPs can choose to change parties at any time.
This process is known as 'crossing the floor' and has quite an interesting history.
Traditionally, opposing political parties sit opposite each other in the House of Commons.
MPs who wanted to switch from one party to another would physically walk across the floor of the chamber to join their new party.
An MP may decide to change parties for a number of reasons.
They might not agree with their party's beliefs, plans or actions anymore, and find that their views have become closer to those held by another political party.
