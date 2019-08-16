Getty Images Sarah Wollaston (right) is now a member of the Liberal Democrats, along with former Labour MP Chuka Umunna (left), who joined the party back in June

Former Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston has switched parties and joined the Liberal Democrats.

Ms Wollaston - who is the member of Parliament (MP) for Totnes in Devon - left the Conservative party in February as she was unhappy with how it had handled Brexit.

She said in a recent statement: "Earlier this year, I left the Conservative Party because I felt that the government had abandoned its promise to tackle the burning injustices across our society. It had moved to the right and become obsessed with a damaging form of Brexit."

Following her departure from the Tory party, Ms Wollaston joined The Independent Group along with three other Conservative MPs.

But she left this party in June, becoming an independent MP. Independent MPs don't represent any political party.

Now, Ms Wollaston has become a member of the Lib Dems, led by Jo Swinson.

Getty Images Jo Swinson (right) became the first ever female leader of the Liberal Democrats last month

How do MPs switch parties?

MPs can choose to change parties at any time.

This process is known as 'crossing the floor' and has quite an interesting history.

Getty Images Traditionally, MPs would walk across the floor of the House of Commons chamber to show they were switching parties

Traditionally, opposing political parties sit opposite each other in the House of Commons.

MPs who wanted to switch from one party to another would physically walk across the floor of the chamber to join their new party.

Did you know? Winston Churchill crossed the floor on 31 May 1904. He also left the Conservative Party to join the Liberal Democrats.

Why do MPs choose to move from one party to another?

An MP may decide to change parties for a number of reasons.

They might not agree with their party's beliefs, plans or actions anymore, and find that their views have become closer to those held by another political party.