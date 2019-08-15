Birdfair 2019: Britain's most beautiful birds

Check out the beak on this guy! This is an avocet and it's one of the animals you can see at this year's Birdfair, which is like Glastonbury for birdwatchers! It's got a really curved beak and is usually just black and white. Avocets disappeared for a while but thanks to a conservation project they began to thrive again back in the 1940s. Don't be fooled by how pretty they are - these guys can be feisty! Let's take a look at some more beautiful birds you can see in Britain.