Brexit: How Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party say they'll stop the UK having a no-deal Brexit

AFP Jeremy Corbyn is the leader of the Labour Party

The second largest party in the Houses of Parliament has set out how they plan to stop no-deal Brexit.

When Members of Parliament (MPs) come back from their summer holiday, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party says he's planning a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson's Conservative government.

You can find out more what a vote of no confidence is further down this page.

If that vote succeeds, he says he wants parliament to put him temporarily in charge, for Brexit to be delayed, and for that to be followed with a general.

Why does Jeremy Corbyn want this to happen?

Mr Corbyn argues that the new government of Boris Johnson is planning to take the UK out of the EU without any sort of deal.

He believes that leaving without a deal would be very damaging for the UK and isn't what UK adults voted for in the 2016 referendum.

Getty Images

Labour then wants a general election so adults can vote on who they would like to lead the country.

Currently the UK is due to leave the UK on 31st October, but Mr Corbyn wants to put the back the date of Brexit until the public has had a say on who should be in charge of the UK.

What is a vote of no confidence?

It's basically a way for MPs to show that the government doesn't have enough support to do the things it wants to do - it can also be used to force a change of who runs the country.

Lots of politics experts think it's possible that, because of the way Boris Johnson took over as prime minister (PM) and arguments over Brexit, a vote of no confidence in the government will take place very soon after MPs come back to Parliament.

Getty Images

The party in government is usually the one with the most MPs - that means they have enough votes to pass their plans.

However, the government of Boris Johnson only has an advantage over the other parties of one vote.

Since the 2017 election, the Conservatives do have the extra support of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) but some Conservative MPs have suggested that they could vote against Mr Johnson's government if they decide to go for a no-deal Brexit

How does a vote of no confidence work?

Getty Images The MPs chamber in the the House of Commons

MPs can call a vote, to see if the House of Commons has support for the government.

If the government loses, the PM stays in power and has 14 days to win a second confidence vote.

If they can't do that, then a general election is called.

However, within those 14 days, it is possible for another party or MP to propose a new government who could take over - provided they have the votes to win a vote of confidence themselves.

Does the government want a no-deal Brexit?

Getty Images Boris Johnson is the prime minister

Since he became Prime minister Boris Johnson has said again and again that on October 31 the UK will leave the EU - with or without a deal.

However he has also said that he'd prefer to leave with a deal.

Despite that, he says the country has to be ready for no deal and lots of planning is being done right now to prepare for it.

Although some people think a no-deal Brexit would be a very plan bad for the UK, others believe it would be the best way for the UK to split from the EU and prepare for a new opportunities in the future.