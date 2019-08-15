Super Cup: Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the cup for the fourth time
Liverpool have beaten Chelsea to take home the Super Cup for the fourth time.
The UEFA Super Cup sees the winners of the Champions League and the winners of the Europa League go head to head. For the first time it was an all Premier-League affair and Liverpool won the trophy for the fourth time - beating Chelsea 5 - 4 on penalties !
Getty Images
The first goal of the match came from Olivier Giroud, to help Chelsea take an early lead.
Getty Images
Then Liverpool's Sadio Mane scored for the reds, leaving the match tied at 1-1. He then scored again after 95 minutes, as both teams went into extra time.
Getty Images
After 101 minutes, Chelsea's Jorginho's scored with a spot-kick - that took the game into penalties!
Getty Images
Both teams waited and watched nervously as the penalties were taken, and things were pretty tight, with no one making any mistakes.
Getty Images
Until after nine excellent penalties, finally the deadlock was broken! Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian was the hero! He saved a goal from Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, sealing their victory! Two weeks ago, the Spanish goalie was without a club, having been released by West Ham at the end of last season!
Getty Images
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp said: "It was a very difficult game for both teams. It was all about winning it and we did that in the end." Liverpool will now go on to play Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League.
Getty Images
There was also praise for the all-female team of match officials led by France's Stephanie Frappart. It was the first time a women ref has taken charge of a major men's final.