Ed Sheeran: The singer is auctioning a special type of ketchup for charity

What do you get if you cross Ed Sheeran with ketchup?

It's not a question anyone asks very often! But believe it or not we have an answer.

At a special charity sale at the famous auction house Christies, three very special bottles of tomato sauce will be up for grabs.

The singer has collaborated with the ketchup maker Heinz to make the Ed Sheeran X Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Tattoo Edition.

The tasty red sauce comes in a Ed Sheeran-style bottle featuring his tattoos.

We're just Thinking Out Loud but Ed must think that sauce is pretty Perfect - hope he likes this Photograph! (Sorry.)

There are 150 of limited-edition bottles out there and each one has been signed by the singer.

Three of the bottles will be auctioned at Christies this week, with the others up for grabs through a prize draw.

All money raised will be donated to charities close to Ed's heart - East Anglia"s Children"s Hospices and Rise Against Hunger.