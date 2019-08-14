Greta Thunberg: Teenage climate change activist is setting sail on zero carbon journey aboard Malizia II.

Getty Images Greta Thunberg will be setting sail from the UK.

Greta Thunberg is setting sail on a two-week journey by boat across the Atlantic ocean.

She will be attending two big climate change conferences in the US.

The journey will take around two-weeks on a high speed yacht, called the Malizia II.

Greta Thunberg speaks ahead of climate mission

But, it doesn't have a toilet, a kitchen, a shower or any privacy!

Electricity on the boat will come from wind turbines and solar panels, meaning her journey has a zero carbon footprint.

Getty Images A crew member holds up one of the 'toilets' on the boat

What is Greta doing?

Greta Thunberg refuses to travel by aeroplane, because of the impact air travel has on the environment.

She'd previously said that she'd wanted to go to the conferences in America, but couldn't find a way to get there that wasn't by plane or cruise ship, which are high polluters.

However, Team Malizia got in touch with Greta to offer her their boat, to help her on her journey.

Team Malizia/Greta Thunberg/Facebook The Malizia II was built for high-speed, long-distance endurance races around the world.

Greta will be accompanied by her dad, as well as captain Boris Herrmann, a royal family member from Monaco, Pierre Casiraghi and a Swedish documentary maker, Nathan Grossman.

It might not be an easy journey though.

It's hurricane season in the Atlantic, which could cause some trouble for Greta and her team.