11-year-old Kenzi Jupp is super excited after finding out he's won a competition for his poem about what it's like to have autism

Kenzi wrote "I'm Just Me" for National Autism Awareness Day, and entered it into the Young Minds Poetry Competition.

His poem is so cool that schools in America have asked his Mum if they can use it in their lessons.

Charities also want to used Kenzi's poem to help people understand autism better. Go Kenzi!