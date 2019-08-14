Wildlife: Kids struggle to name UK plants and animals

Getty Images

Kids are struggling to identify British wildlife and plants according to a new survey.

Research from activity app Hoop revealed that, when shown pictures of iconic British animals and plants, children were unsure of their correct names.

So do you know your bees from your badgers? See how you get on in the quiz below.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

More than a quarter of parents say that their children have little or no interest in the natural world, with a third of mums and dads saying that screen time gets in the way of what's being described as 'green time'.

Kids seem to be less interested in nature as they get older.

Nineteen percent of those aged 5-10 had little interest in the natural world, compared to 34% of children aged 11-16.

The survey of 1000 children found that children spent a combined total of over five and half hours a day watching TV, using phones or gaming. Compared to just an hour and a half outside with nature.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has spoken about the benefits of children spending time in nature, saying: "Spending time in nature can help children grow up to become happy, healthy adults.

"The great outdoors provides an open playground for children to have fun and learn life-long skills - from balance and coordination to empathy and creativity - with their friends, their parents, their carers, or their family members."