Why Maddie Ziegler loves Simone Biles
We don't know about you but at Newsround we never tire of watching Simone Biles!
The US gymnast became the first woman in almost 70 years to win a sixth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships.
In the process she became the first woman to attempt and land a triple-twisting, double back manoeuvre during her floor routine.
And it looks like we're not alone - even celebs think she's amazing.
Watch Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler talking about why she thinks Simone has super-powers!
Pictures from BBC Sport