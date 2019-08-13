We don't know about you but at Newsround we never tire of watching Simone Biles!

The US gymnast became the first woman in almost 70 years to win a sixth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships.

In the process she became the first woman to attempt and land a triple-twisting, double back manoeuvre during her floor routine.

And it looks like we're not alone - even celebs think she's amazing.

Watch Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler talking about why she thinks Simone has super-powers!

