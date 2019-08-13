The Lion King beats Frozen as highest-grossing animated movie

Disney

"Hakuna Matata! What a wonderful phrase - When your movie makes loads of money in just a few days."

Ok, they aren't the song's real words but you get the idea!

Yes, the Lion King live-action remake has just been named as the highest-grossing animated movie ever. That means it's made the most money.

The film which starred Beyonce, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Seth Rogen, has made $1.33 billion (£1.1 billion) at the box office.

The movie - which was released on 19 July - has removed Frozen from the top position, which made $1.27 billion (£1.05 billion) in 2013.

The new Lion King film is now the 12th highest-grossing movie of all time, with the film looking likely to overtake other high-earners like Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 which made $1.341 billion (£1.111 billion) and Black Panther which earned 1.346 billion (£1.115 billion) at the box office last year.

It's still a way behind Avengers: Endgame which made $2.8 billion!!

The original Lion King movie, which came out in 1994, made $968 million (£802 million).

If you don't know the story, have you been hiding under Pride Rock?

It features the life of Simba the Lion Cub, his father Mufasa and friends Timon and Pumbaa, a meerkat and warthog.