WWE Monday Night RAW: Sasha Banks makes her return

Last updated at 07:47
Sasha Banks returned to the WWE for the first time since WrestleMania on Monday night.

The former NXT Women's Champion, Raw Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion quickly made her mark.

As Natalya stood in the ring, her arm in a sling after her submission match with Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, she made an emotional speech before Sasha Banks' music hit.

Strolling to the ring in a purple wig she greeted fans before hugging Nat inside the squared circle. The atmosphere soon turned sour though as Banks surprised everyone, turning on Natalya, taking her purple wig off in the process and showing her true, blue colours with a brand new look.

Becky Lynch then showed up to have a scrap with Banks, but ended up on the receiving end of several steel chair shots to the back.

Since Wrestlemania 35, when Banks and Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics, there has been a lot of speculation about whether Sasha would make her WWE comeback or leave the company all together.

There were even rumours that she would appear at Sunday's SummerSlam, but she skipped the event to come back with a bang on Monday Night Raw instead.

It's now clear that Sasha will attempt to win the WWE Raw Women's Championship, starting a feud with 'The Man' Becky Lynch in the process.

