Paddington 50p: Check your pocket money for the rare coins

Check your pocket money over the next few weeks to see if Paddington Bear has made his way into your piggy bank!

Two adorable designs of the Paddington 50p have been released into general circulation featuring the cheeky bear visiting the Tower of London and St Paul's Cathedral.

The new coins were launched on Tuesday - filling the tills at the Royal Mint Experience in South Wales - they are expected to be spent and traded in the coming few months.

The first two coins released back in 2018 showed Paddington outside Buckingham Palace and at Paddington Station - two of the most famous locations from his adventures.

They were made to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his first adventure in 'A Bear Called Paddington'.

The character of Paddington, the friendly bear from Peru with a love for marmalade, was first created in 1958 by Michael Bond, who wrote the book series.

Nicola Howell from the Royal Mint, said: "Following the huge popularity of the coins featuring the much-loved bear last year, we thought it was only right that Paddington continued his adventures around London on UK coinage... Paddington Bear is a massive part of British popular culture and is a favourite amongst fans of all ages, who we're sure will be looking out for him in their change."