Andy Murray: British tennis star loses on return to singles

Last updated at 06:51
Andy-Murray-at-the-Cincinnati-Masters.Getty Images
Andy Murray looked like he was filming his walk out onto the court in Cincinnati.

British tennis legend Andy Murray says he won't be playing in the singles draw at the US Open later this month.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was beaten 6-4,6-4 by France's Richard Gasquet at the Cincinnati Masters on Monday evening.

It was his first singles matches for seven months after he had had major hip surgery in January.

He told reporters after the match that he expects to be "fully recovered" by January 2020, which will be a year since his last operation.

CBBC vlogger Nikki Lilly speaks to Andy Murray about his hip operation and mental health

Murray wins doubles title on comeback

He did say that he would play in the doubles and mixed doubles at the Grand Slam in New York.

He has not yet confirmed who his doubles partners will be at the tournament, but he did team up with Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

Will we see them play together again? We will have to wait and see!

