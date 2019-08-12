play
Taylor Swift: Popstar wins Teen Choice Icon Award but who were the other winners?

Last updated at 15:52
Taylor-Swift-wins-icon-AwardGetty Images

Pop superstar Taylor Swift took the top prize at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

The Icon Award was presented to the singer in the form of a personalised surfboard featuring Taylor's cats.

"I want to thank my fans for a second. You guys make me laugh every day. You are the reason I have the life that I have," she told the crowd in California, in the United States.

But who or what were the other big winners at the Teen Choice awards?

Take our quiz to see how your favourite stars of film and music got on!

(If you can't see the quiz because you're on a mobile device, then click here!)

