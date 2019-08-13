Top 10 travel experiences in the UK revealed

The travel guide publisher Lonely Planet has today released the Ultimate United Kingdom Travel List - a book that ranks the top 500 experiences the UK.
According to the company, the list is made up of the most beautiful, memorable and interesting experiences to be had all across the UK, ranked in order of their brilliance.
The list is made up of a range of experiences, from festivals to national parks, and even a meal - the traditional Sunday roast - has made the line-up.
Take a look at which experiences made the top 10 and find out some interesting facts about each of them.
Then, let us know in the comments below if you agree with this top 10, or if you think something else should be in there!
- It's the biggest celebration of culture and arts on the entire planet
- Anyone who wants to can perform! It all started when performers who weren't invited to take part in the Edinburgh International Festival programme just turned up and performed anyway, hence 'fringe' festival, but it has now become the main event
- Over 30,000 artists from 50 countries took part last year
- From the 1970s to the 1990s, a group of cats used to live at the museum - they were kept there to scare mice away
- It is older than the US - the museum opened in 1759, 17 years before the Declaration of Independence
- Night of the Museum: Secret of the Tomb was filmed there as well as lots of other films and documentaries
- It was created 60 million years ago when volcanic eruptions created 40,000 basalt stone columns
- There's a myth that it was actually a giant called Finn McCool who created the causeway to prove how strong he was to a Scottish giant across the water
- It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site which means it has cultural, historical and scientific importance
- Famous author Jane Austen wrote two books set in Bath
- The city gets its name from its famous Roman Baths - thermal springs make the water warm and the Romans used to go there to relax
- It was built in 122 AD to mark the boundaries of the Roman Empire
- It took six years for over 15,000 men to build it
- Soldiers travelled all the way from Syria, Romania and North Africa to the wall
- It is thought that the tradition of a Sunday roast began during the reign of King Henry VII in the late 15th Century - no one knows for sure why but one theory is that the Royal Guard would eat roast beef every Sunday, and this is why some say they're known as Beefeaters
- The idea was that the Sunday roast would cook while people went to church on Sunday, and then it would be ready by the time they finished the service
- The first roast dinners didn't have roast potatoes as they weren't popular in the UK until the late 1700s
- Now a popular contemporary art museum, the Tate Modern was originally a power station
- The building was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott, who also designed the red telephone box
- It's free to go inside and look at all the artworks
- This prehistoric stone circle was built 5,000 years ago but took around 1,500 years to build
- No one knows exactly how it was built - it remains a mystery how people all those years ago could move such big and heavy stones (the outside stones weigh 22 tonnes!)
- No one knows what it's for either - researchers think it might have been some sort of calendar or even a prehistoric temple
- It's the largest natural lake in England at 10.1 miles long and 1 mile wide
- It holds 300 billion litres of water
- It was created during the last ice age, over 13,000 years ago, by melting glaciers
- It's the only coastal National Park in Britain, founded in 1952
- It's a popular spot for fossil hunting
- There's a 186-mile footpath along the coast to walk
The next 10 in the list were the following:
- 11: Punting in Cambridge, east England
- 12: Glastonbury Festival, south-west England
- 13: St Paul's Cathedral, London, England
- 14: The Scilly Isles, south-west England
- 15: Stratford-upon-Avon, west England
- 16: Borough Market, London, England
- 17: Glencoe, Highlands and Islands, Scotland
- 18: Yorkshire Dales National Park, north England
- 19: Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh, Scotland
- 20: South Bank, London, England
Your Comments
Join the conversation