The new Premier League season has just started and the studios of some of our favourite footy programmes like Match of the Day and Football Focus have had a bit of a make-over.

One of the presenters, Dan Walker has been showing Newsround how the studios use virtual reality and green screens, which makes the space appear a lot bigger than it actually is.

One rule, don't wear green, unless you want to disappear like you're using the Invisibility Cloak in Harry Potter!