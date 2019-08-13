play
Why you can't wear green in the new VR Match of the Day studio

The new Premier League season has just started and the studios of some of our favourite footy programmes like Match of the Day and Football Focus have had a bit of a make-over.

One of the presenters, Dan Walker has been showing Newsround how the studios use virtual reality and green screens, which makes the space appear a lot bigger than it actually is.

One rule, don't wear green, unless you want to disappear like you're using the Invisibility Cloak in Harry Potter!

