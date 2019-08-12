BTS and other bands that are taking some time off

Getty Images

BTS fans were shocked to hear the news that the band have decided to take a break.

The K pop superstars have been number one on iTunes in over 65 countries. Amazing right?

Their management have released a statement saying they need some "rest and relaxation". They also said the boys needed to enjoy an "ordinary life" for a while after all the excitement that comes with being in a superstar K-pop band.

Let's look at some other bands that have done the same thing..... or have they??

One Direction

PA Media The band on the red carpet for the BBC Radio 1 teen awards

Many of you will still be sad that these guys are on a break.

They came third on the X Factor all the way back in 2010. Since then they've made more than 210 million pounds.

In 2015 Zayn Malik decided to leave (sob) and the rest of the band, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles decided to remain together as a foursome.

A year later, they all decided to go off and do their own thing. So who knows if this is really a break.... or whether the boys will reunite for the fans?

The Saturdays

These ladies first got together back in 2007 and decided to have some time apart seven years later in 2014.

The band is made up of Rochelle Humes, Una Healy, Frankie Bridge, Mollie King and Vanessa White.

They sold over 8 million records in the UK and reached number one in 2012 with their single 'What About Us'.

There's no sign of them getting back together. So is this actually a break? Or have they just split up??

Fifth Harmony

Some of you might remember when these women first met each other on the American version of The X Factor in 2012.

Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui had mega hits like 'Work from Home' and 'Worth it'.

Camila left in 2016 to go solo and two years later the other girls decided to do their own thing too.

So will they reunite? Who knows?

The Pussycat Dolls

You might recognise the lead singer of this band, Nicole Scherzinger as a judge on the X Factor? Or maybe her bandmate Ashley Roberts rings a bell? She got to the final of last year's Strictly Come Dancing.

But did you know they used to be in a pop group. They joined the other ladies, Melody, Kimberley, Carmit and Jessica to become the Pussycat Dolls in 2003.

They sold 54 million records worldwide (wow!) making them one of the most successful girl bands of all time.

In 2009 they announced they'd be having some time apart, but it turned out to be a split. Sad times.

Spice Girls

Ask someone who was a teenager in the '90s, chances are they would Wannabe a Spice Girl.

Victoria Beckham, Geri Haliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C went on to become one of the biggest bands of all time and their message was clear - GIRLS RULE!

Geri left in 1998 but the rest of the girls continued to perform until their split in 2000. They reformed in 2007 for a tour but went on a break again!

In 2016 to mark their 20 year anniversary they got back together without Posh Spice. Then this year went on their fifth tour - demand for tickets was so high that over 700,000 people were waiting in the virtual queue. Isn't that crazy?

In total these girls have sold 85 million records worldwide - making them the biggest girl group EVER!