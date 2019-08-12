Premier League: What happened to first-timers like Lampard, James and VAR?

It was also "Welcome to the Premier League" for VAR (Video Assisted Referee). The Premier League has spent two years monitoring its use in other competitions, including major European leagues, the Women's World Cup, the Champions League and the FA Cup. The Premier League said about 70 incidents were checked this weekend including a penalty by Man City's Sergio Aguero which was saved. BUT he got to re-take it because VAR showed a player had stepped into the box and at on his second attempt he scored! Do you think VAR's working?