Premier League: What happened to first-timers like Lampard, James and VAR?
It was a big weekend for everyone involved as the Premier League kicked off, but we're taking a look at some of those who made their first appearance!
It was a wonderful start for Manchester United who beat rivals Chelsea 4-0 in their opening match. It was especially good for their new young forward Daniel James. He was one of the Red Devils' summer signings from Swansea City and scored on his debut for the club and in his first ever Premier League match! Well done, Dan, you're the man!
Getty Images
But for every winner there's a loser. Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was making his first ever managerial appearance in the Premier League. It was also his first time in charge of the club where he spent his best years as a player. Sadly for Frank he ended up on the receiving end of a thumping. Never mind, Frank - there's still 37 league matches to go!
Getty Images
It was also bad news for Norwich who were back in the Premier League for the first time since 2016. They played Liverpool and were beaten 4-1. They also scored the season's first own goal when captain Grant Hanley sliced a cross by Liverpool's Divock Origi into his own net after just seven minutes. On a better note, their Finnish striker, Teemu Pukki, scored his first Premier League goal!
Andrew Powell
Brighton had a weekend to celebrate! They beat Watford 3-0 and their newbie striker Neal Maupay scored; first game for the club, first appearance in the Premier League, first goal, first win. Job done!
Getty Images
It was also "Welcome to the Premier League" for VAR (Video Assisted Referee). The Premier League has spent two years monitoring its use in other competitions, including major European leagues, the Women's World Cup, the Champions League and the FA Cup. The Premier League said about 70 incidents were checked this weekend including a penalty by Man City's Sergio Aguero which was saved. BUT he got to re-take it because VAR showed a player had stepped into the box and at on his second attempt he scored! Do you think VAR's working?
AFP
And this one is a bit of a cheeky one. Sheffield United's Billy Sharp said "he had dreamed of" scoring in the Premier League as his late equaliser earned his side a point at Bournemouth. Why's this one not strictly true? Well Sharp - or "Mr Sheffield" - has actually played in the Premier League before but only twice, back in 2012-13 and he never scored. However, this was the Blades' first Premier League match - and goal - for 12 years, so come on, give them a break!