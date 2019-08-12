play
Where is Kashmir?

Kashmir is a large area in the Himalayan region of Asia.

Both Pakistan and India believe it should be part of their country, with each currently controlling different parts of it.

Some people in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir do not want to be ruled by India, instead preferring to be part of Pakistan or becoming independent.

Now India has removed the special Kashmir's status giving it self-control over the way certain aspects of life there were run.

