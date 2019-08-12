WWE SummerSlam: Seth Rollins is the new Universal Champion

Getty Images

There is a new WWE Universal Champion!

Seth 'The Architect' Rollins beat reigning champ Brock 'The Beast' Lesner to seal the Universal title at SummerSlam on Sunday in Toronto, Canada.

Rollins said the win "might be the greatest victory" of his career.

The crowds in the sold-out arena booed him into the ring, but by the end of the match, they were all cheering for him.

Here's what happened in the rest of the evening's Summer Slam matches.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained his title against Randy Orton

WWE Did Kofi keep his championship title?

Since winning the Championship at WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston has been a target for many others looking to take his belt.

However, things got a little heated in the arena yesterday when opponent Randy Orton began taunting Kofi's children who were watching at ringside.

A brawl ensued between the two fighters so the officials decided to end the fight, meaning Kingston retained his title.

Charlotte Flair beat Trish Stratus

WWE How did two legends of wrestling - Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair - match up?

A match between arguably two of wrestling's greatest female wrestlers? Yes please!

Nine-time Champion Charlotte Flair (daughter of famous wrestler Ric Flair) challenged home-favourite Trish Stratus to a match.

In the end, Flair forced the seven-time champion Stratus to submit, but Stratus was given a standing ovation for her strong performance.

Goldberg beat Dolph Ziggler

WWE Legendary wrestlers Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler went head to head

This one was a quick match - it was all over in under two minutes!

Well, legendary wrestler Goldberg is over 50 years old so his matches can't keep going for too long before he needs an ice pack or two!

It only took a couple of his huge jackhammer moves to take Ziggler down.

Raw Women's Champion mega match up!

WWE Was Becky able to defend her title from challenger Natalya?

Becky 'The Man' Lynch defended her Championship title in a match against rival Natalya.

The crowd were fully behind Natalya - after all she is a Canadian athlete!

The crowd even booed Becky when she escaped a submission attempt by Natalya and chanted, "Becky sucks!" Harsh!

But Lynch had the last laugh as she used the Dis-Arm-Her move and Natalya had to give in.

Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley held onto her belt against Ember Moon

WWE Did Bayley face trouble from Ember Moon?

Week after week Champion Bayley has proved why she's the best of the best.

Before the match, challenger Ember Moon was described as a "force of nature" with her signature move 'The Eclipse'.

But she was no match for Bayley who won the match with her trademark "Bayley-to-Belly suplex" move.