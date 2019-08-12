The jellyfish-juggling dolphin and other amazing animals

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Dolphin spotted juggling with jellyfish

Now, we know dolphins are famously playful creatures, but have you ever seen anything like this?

Two friends have captured footage of a dolphin tossing a jellyfish into the air with its nose close to Sønderborg harbour in the south of Denmark.

The mammal was flipping the jellyfish high up into the air and sinking under the water before it splashed back down.

We don't know how the jellyfish felt about it - but it looks like the dolphin is having fun!

This seems like a good time to meet some other animals with unusual skills...

The Harry Potter dog!

Have you ever heard of a dog that responds to Harry Potter spells?

No, we hadn't either.

But that is exactly what Anna Brisbin from the US has trained her little dog to do.

But that is exactly what Anna Brisbin from the US has trained her little dog to do.

Wingardium leviosa, ascendio, engorgio, you name it, her dog does it!

Pigcasso

If you struggling a bit in art class maybe you could learn a thing or two from Pigcasso.

Nope, we didn't add an extra 'g' in there by mistake.

Nope, we didn't add an extra 'g' in there by mistake.

We're not talking about the famous 20th century painter. We're talking about 21st Century creative genius - a 32-stone pink pig.

Pigcasso (of course) lives on a farm sanctuary in South Africa. You'll not get boar-ed watching this oink-tastic artist at work...

A cat with paw-fect poise

We all think our pets are pretty amazing, but check out Bibi's dice-balancing skills!

Guinness World Records

This talented feline has bagged a world record after balancing 10 dice on its paw.

All we'll say is there are a lot of dice all over the floor at Newsround HQ as it turns out we're not as talented as this cat...

Whale "spy"

Early in in 2019 a beluga whale was found off the coast of Norway wearing a strange harness.

Norsk riksringkasting as A special harness was strapped tightly to the beluga

A group of scientists and fishermen found the whale swimming near their boat off Ingoya, an Arctic island, asking for food.

A marine biologist called Professor Audun Rikardsen said the harness had a special clip which could hold a GoPro camera, and a label on it which said it was from St Petersburg, a city in Russia.

This quickly led to loads of claims that the whale was a spy - although whether that's true or not is still a mystery.

In any case a whale making underwater films is a pretty unusual skill!

Astronaut bugs

Last up, this maybe the weirdest-looking creature on this page, but it could be the most adventurous of the lot

Science Photo Library A coloured scanning electron micrograph of a tardigrade in moss

Tardigrades - often called water bears - are creatures under a millimetre long that can survive being heated to 150C and frozen to almost absolute zero.

As part of a scientific experiment, they were travelling on an Israeli spacecraft that crash-landed on the moon in April.

And the co-founder of the organisation that put them there thinks they're almost definitely still alive!

That means there really could be life on another planet!