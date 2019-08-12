BTS (방탄소년단) 'IDOL' Official MV BTS fans are known as the "ARMY"

It's the news many BTS fans did not want to hear...

The K-pop superstars are going to be taking an "extended" break from performing.

We don't yet know how ling the break is going to last but the band's agency Big Hit Entertainment released a statement saying they needed a "period of rest and relaxation" on Sunday.

The band's management said the break would give them "a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly".

This will be the first "break" they boys will have taken since they burst onto the scene in 2013.

Many fans have taken to social media to say they will miss the boys while they are away but they feel they deserve a break to spend time with their families and friends.

Since making their debut, they've been number one on iTunes in over 65 countries, have got almost 12 million subscribers on YouTube and are the first K-pop band EVER to top the US album charts.

They have also tried to use their fame for good, speaking about self-doubt at a United Nations assembly in New York City in 2018.

